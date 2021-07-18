J-K govt allows phased re-opening of higher education and skill development institutes from July 31

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday informed that higher education and skill development institutes in the Union Territory can consider phased re-opening based on the COVID-19 vaccination status of staff and students after July 31.



According to an official notification by the Jammu and Kashmir government, public and private education institutes can seek the attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes.

"The public and private educational institutions are permitted to seek personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes. Higher educational institutions and Skill development centers may be considered for phased re-opening for onsite learning after July 31, 2021, subject to the vaccination status of the students and staff", read the official notification.

The government ordered that all Deputy Commissioners shall focus on the positivity rates of the Medical Blocks under their jurisdictions.

"Intensified measures, related to COVID management and restriction of activities, will have to be taken by the DCs in the notified blocks. All Deputy Commissioners shall keep active track of the positivity rates in these Blocks and consider implementing stricter control measures in closed clustered spaces like Public-Private Offices, Community halls. Malls, Bazaars etc, in case the weekly positivity rate goes beyond 4 percent in these Blocks," read the order.

"The three-"T" protocol of testing, tracking and treating, besides vaccination needs to strengthened in these blocks. The proportion of RT-PCR tests in the total mix should be scaled up, an best effort basis, to 70 percent or more, excluding travellers," it said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government shall ensure adequate availability of COVID dedicated health and logistics (including ambulatory) infrastructure, based on their assessment of the case trajectory.

It ordered the guidelines/ instructions on COVID containment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir shall continue to remain in force till further orders. (ANI)

