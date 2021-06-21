J-K govt cancels this year's Amarnath Yatra due to COVID-19 pandemic

"A threadbare discussion was held with the esteemed members of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board including Swami Avdheshanand Ji, DC Raina, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Prof Anita Billawariya, Sudarshan Kumar, Prof Vishwamurti Shashtri, Pt. Bhajan Sopori, Dr CM Seth and Tripta Dhawan on the present COVID-19 situation before arriving at the decision," said an official release."Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who is also Chairman of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board subsequently held a detailed deliberations with Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, DGP, Dilbag Singh, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, and Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Nitishwar Kumar, who is also the CEO of Shrine Board, and directed that devotees should be enabled to attend to morning and evening Aarti in online mode. He said it would help them to pay their obeisance while also avoiding and travel and exposure," it added.The Shrine Board has put in place virtual and televised mechanism for live Darshan of Aarti from the holy cave."It is important to save people's lives. So, it is not advisable to hold and conduct this year's pilgrimage in the larger public interest. Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board is aware of and respect the sentiments of millions of devotees, and to keep the sentiments alive, the Board shall continue the live telecast of morning and evening Aarti from the Holy Cave shrine," Sinha said.Lt Governor also stressed upon the need to follow Covid protocol on the significant and pious days like Pratham Pooja, Samapan Pooja. He further stressed that saints visiting the Shrine cave to perform Aarti as per "Shastra" would follow COVID appropriate behaviorAmarnathji Shrine Board CEO, Nitishwar Kumar, said, "The shrine board have made the arrangements for the mace of Lord Shiva- Chhari Mubarak' to be taken to the holy cave on August 22, when the yatra is to conclude coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.""Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has been assessing the COVID situation in the Union Territory and the country. Our focus is on containing the pandemic and strengthening health infrastructure," he observed.The CEO, Nitishwar Kumar said that both morning telecast of Aarti at 6 am and evening Aarti at 5 pm, each for 30 minutes, is to be live-streamed on Shri Amarnath ji Shrine board official website and the app specifically dedicated for the devotees.The online registrations for this year's Amarnath Yatra had commenced on April 15, only to get suspended a week later in wake of the escalating number of COVID-19 cases.This year's 56 day-yatra was scheduled to commence simultaneously on both routes from June 28 and culminate on Raksha Bandhan, August 22. (ANI)