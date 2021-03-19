J-K govt promotes officers of Indian Police Service to various grades

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 19 (ANI): The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday promoted officers of the Indian Police Service (IPS) to various grades.



The government promoted its officers namely Mukesh Singh, M. K. Sinha, Sunil Kumar and Danesh Rana of the 1996 batch to the grade of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in the Higher Administrative Grade (HAG)- Level 15 of Pay Matrix, with effect from April 1, 2021.

One post of the ADGP in the HAG-Level 15 of Pay Matrix is added temporarily in terms of proviso second below Rule 4 of IPS (Cadre) Rules, 1954.

The government promoted its officers namely Dr Sunil Gupta (IPS), Sujit Kumar, Vivek Gupta and Mohammed Suleman Choudhary of the 2007 batch to the grade of Super Time Scale-(i)-DIG (Level-13A of the Pay Matrix) with effect from April 1, 2021.

Further, the government's IPS officers namely Tejinder Singh, Abdul Jabbar and Udayabhaskar Billa of 2008 batch to the Selection Grade of IPS (Level 13 of the Pay Matrix) with effect from April 1, 2021.

Promotion of the following IPS officers of the 2017 batch to the Senior Time Scale of IPS (Level-11 of the Pay Matrix) is also with effect from April 1, 2021:- Anayat Ali Choudhary, Mohita Sharma, Nikhil Borkar and Tanushree.

The order was approved by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. (ANI)