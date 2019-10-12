J-K govt to its Admin Secys: Stay in Srinagar on 'appointed day' for state bifurcation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 12 : The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all Administrative Secretaries to stay in Srinagar on the "appointed day" for the formation of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and Union Territory of Ladakh, which is October 31.

The order, issued by the state General Administration Department on Friday, comes ahead of the 'darbar move' in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 'darbar move' of shifting of the capital every six months is a unique feature of Jammu and Kashmir and a practice that has been in vogue since the time of the Maharajahs."Attention of all the Administrative Secretaries is invited towards the 'appointed day' for the formation of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh as per the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir re-organisation Act, 2019, that is October 31, 2019," a statement by the General Administration Department read."Accordingly, it is impressed upon all the Administrative Secretaries that they shall not move outside the state during the transit days of Annual Darbar Move in October-November, 2019. Further, all the administrative secretaries shall remain available at Srinagar on the appointed day," the statement added.The Central government had on August 5 abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcated the state into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as per the provisions of Jammu and Kashmir State Reorganisation Act, 2019.