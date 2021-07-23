J-K: Hexacopter was equipped with flight controller, GPS

The drone was an assembled one having some parts from China and Taiwan both."It was a Hexacopter with a flight controller & GPS. Interestingly, the serial number of the flight controller is a digit different from the drone which was found in Kathua, last year. This drone is an assembled one with some parts from China, others from Taiwan," Mukesh Singh Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone informed.Following specific information, a team was deployed near Akhnoor. "Around 1 am, a drone was detected. When it lowered to drop the payload, police team started firing and shot it down," Singh said.Singh further informed that the payload, weighing around 5 kg, was that of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in an almost prepared condition.Commenting on the Jammu Air Base attack, he said, "Payload is dropped by using a string from drones. In this incident, it was found that string with a similar pattern was used to drop a bomb crater at the airport. This confirmed that it was dropped using a drone."Informing about the security system post the frequent drone incidents, Singh said, "Anti-drone system and some other installations have been put in place at and around the airport."He refused to share any specific details about the same.However, in the last 1.5 years, Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered 16 AK47 rifles, 3 M4 rifles, 34 pistols, 15 grenades, 18 IEDs, and Rs 4 lakh cash sent via drone sorties. (ANI)