J-K: Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugrate research centre at IIT Jammu today

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 24 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugrate two phases of a multi-disciplinary research centre and lay the foundation stone of the third phase of the centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu on the second day of his three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.



Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

The Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu to review the inauguration preparations on Saturday.

"Reviewed preparations at IIT Jammu. Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will dedicate a multi-disciplinary research centre, Phase 1A and 1B of the campus and also lay the foundation stone for Phase 1C of the campus tomorrow," tweeted Pradhan.

The inauguration will also be attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Union Minister of Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.

On the first day of his visit on Saturday, Union Home Minister met families of soldiers and civilians killed this month in a spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also held a security review meeting in Srinagar, followed by an interactive session with the members of Jammu and Kashmir's youth club where he said that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir will be restored after delimitation of constituencies and assembly elections.

Later in the evening, Shah flagged off the first international flight services from Srinagar to Sharjah from the Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport. The flight took off from Srinagar to Sharjah. (ANI)