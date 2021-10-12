J-K: Indian Army organises 'Jashn-e-Baramulla' cultural event to promote Kashmiri talent

Baramulla (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], October 12 (ANI): The Indian Army in association with Indrani Balan Group organised a mega cultural event 'Jashn-e-Baramulla' at Ecological Park on the banks of river Jhelum in Baramulla on Sunday evening.



The musical fest was aimed at celebrating the rich musical heritage of Baramulla, create an enabling environment for the local musicians to reach a wider audience through their songs and to promote local Kashmiri talent.

The event was kick-started with local singers taking the stage and mesmerising the audience with their enthralling performances. Kashmiri sensation Waqar Khan's rendition of Kashmiri and Sufi songs kept the audience enchanted.

Bollywood singer Javed Ali was the showstopper at the event. He sang numerous Bollywood songs, much to the delight of the audience. "I am excited and enjoying this moment. For the first time, I am coming for this event and I am thankful to the Indian Army and Indrani Foundation for organising this event," the singer said.

Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps and other senior Army officers and government officials were present in this cultural event.

Speaking to ANI, Tauseef Raina, Chairman, Municipal Council, Baramulla, said, "Every year, 19 Infantry Division of Army organises Jashn-e-Baramulla and people participate in these events with great spirit and excitement. Personally, I want that more such events to be organised in Baramulla and this has given a platform for local people to showcase their talents." (ANI)

