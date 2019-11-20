J&K internet to resume on local administration feedback: Shah

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Replying to questions over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that internet services would resume in the newly reorganised union territory (UT) on the recommendation of the local administration.

"As far as resumption of internet services is concerned, a decision will be taken at an appropriate time in consultation with the local administration," the Home Minister said.

He agreed that internet services are key to education, health and information, but priority has to be given to national security.

"Internet services are very important and is a necessity now, but when it comes to national security, we have to prioritise necessities accordingly," Shah said. Replying to a question from Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Minister said that internet services were not allowed in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir in the past too due to security reasons, but assured that the services would be resumed as soon as the situation improved. Besides internet services, Azad raised the issue of education in the state which has been affected after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A on August 5 this year. On the issue of imposition of section 144 in Jammu and Kashmir, Amit Shah said that the section was applied in areas under a few police stations only for limited hours -- from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. "In not even one of the total 195 police stations, the section 144 is imposed. It has been lifted completely. As precautionary measures, it is imposed only between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. and that too in areas of very few police stations," he said. nk/dpb