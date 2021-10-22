J-K: 'Jashn-e-Saffron' organised in Pulwama to promote Kashmiri Saffron

The event which was organised at the India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Center by the Department of Agriculture in Pulwama district on Friday was attended by Farooq Ahmad Khan, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir.The event has been organised to bring buyers and sellers to the same platform in a bid to increase the income of the farmers. The Centre mission is to facilitate the farmers to grow the best quality saffron and also provide them the platform so as to enable them to earn the best price."Through this programme, we tried to bring grower and buyer close to each other. This centre checks the quality and packs the world's best quality of saffron in a way that brings confidence among buyers about the originality of the product," said Farooq Ahmad Khan."Due to some bad players, the reputation of Kashmiri Saffron has taken a hit in the international market. Through centres like this, the reputation will be rebuild," he added.The farmers who attended the event are also hopeful that their income will increase with the initiatives like this event and also this year harvest will also be better as reasons ranging from monsoon to technology are favouring the farmers as of now."One of the good initiatives taken here today is that both buyers and sellers (farmers) are present here together. I hope that we'll be able to sell the entire harvest here in the Indian Kashmir Trading Centre. We hope that every farmer will be able to sell their complete product here only. This is the only way a farmer can double their income," said Irshad Ahmad Dar, farmer."I hope we will witness good harvest this season as the monsoon has improved, people have worked very hard and also we have used new better technologies," said Javaid Ahmad, another farmer. (ANI)