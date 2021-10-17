J-K killings: Nitish Kumar calls LG Manoj Sinha, expresses concern

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 18 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had a telephonic conversation with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and expressed serious concern over the two labourers killings and one injured in the terror attack at Wanpoh in Anantnag, J-K.



The Chief Minister condoled the killings of Raja Rishidev and Yogendra Rishidev and the injury of Chunchun Rishidev who are residents of Bihar.

According to the press statement issued by the Chief Minister Office, Kumar announced to give Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of Raja Rishidev and Yogendra Rishidev.

Along with this, the officers have been directed to get other benefits as per rules from the schemes run by Labor Resource Department and Social Welfare Department.

Kumar also wished for the speedy recovery of Chunchun Rishidev, who was injured in this terrorist attack.

Earlier on Sunday, Sinha also expressed condolences towards the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of two non-locals killings and one injured after terrorists fired upon them in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

