J-K leaders condemn killings of three civilians by terrorists in Srinagar, Bandipora

Condemning the attacks, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs."I strongly condemn the killing of civilians Virender Paswan and Mohd Shafi Lone by terrorists. The barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity. Terrorists will never succeed in their nefarious designs, and those responsible for such heinous acts shall be brought to justice. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief," reads the statement of the office of Lt Governor.Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir."What terrible news! He was a very kind man. I have been told he never left during the height of militancy and remained with his shop open. I condemn this killing in the strongest possible terms and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family. God bless his soul," tweeted Abdullah."Mohd Shafi Lone of Naidkhai becomes the third casualty this evening. He was shot dead a short while ago in Bandipore district of North Kashmir. Even the words of condemnation and condolence after these militant attacks start to sound hollow. May Allah grant the deceased Jannat. Another targeted attack in Srinagar. A poor non-local handcart stall owner selling golguppas has been shot & has reportedly succumbed to his injuries. No words of condemnation are enough. May his soul rest in peace," added Abdullah."No words are strong enough to condemn the cowardly and barbaric attack on owner of Bindroo Medicate in which he lost his life. May his soul rest in peace. We express our sympathies with the bereaved family," Jammu Kashmir National Conference said in a tweet.Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the killing of the businessman in Srinagar."Condemn the killing of Shri M L Bindroo who chose to stay back in Kashmir even during peak of insurgency. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. May his family find the strength to deal with this loss," tweeted Mehbooba Mufti.Three civilians were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening in separate incidents.Terrorists fired at a man identified as Mohd Shafi Lone in the Shahgund area of Bandipora. Lone was a resident of Naidkhai, police said.Following this, Lone was brought to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.Police have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway to catch the terrorists."Another terror incident reported in Shahgund area of Bandipora where coward terrorists shot dead a civilian. He has been identified as Mohd Shafi Lone resident of Naidkhai. Area cordoned off and search to nab the terrorists is in progress," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.Earlier this evening, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan.Paswan is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal.Police said a search operation was underway by police to nab the terrorists.Also, a businessman has been killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening.The incident took place near Iqbal Park in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the owner of Bindroo Medicate namely, Makhan Lal Bindroo. Following this, Bindroo was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)