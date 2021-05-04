J-K LG approves financial incentives for COVID warriors

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday approved special financial incentives for COVID-19 Warriors of Health and Medical Education Department of the union territory.



As per a statement, the decision will benefit more than 17,000 Corona warriors including resident doctors, medical officers, paramedical/nursing staff, drivers and class IV employees.

The incentive will be Rs 10,000 per month for resident doctors, PGs and Medical Officers, Rs 7,000 per month for nursing and paramedical staff, and Rs 5,000 per month for drivers, sweepers and attendants.

"The tenure of these incentives shall be initially for a period of 03 months and will be paid from May 2021 onwards," the statement said.

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases and to give a fillip to available medical services at this crucial juncture, the Lt Governor also granted an extension up to 31st December, 2021 in favour of the Faculty Members, Consultants, Doctors working in SKIMS, Soura, Srinagar/Bemina; Government Medical Colleges and Health department who are going to retire from May to November.

As per the Union health ministry, there are currently 32,421 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 1,48,695 recoveries and 2,370 have been reported so far. (ANI)

