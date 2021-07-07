J-K LG Manoj Sinha launches web portal of Electrical Inspection Wing of Jammu

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 (ANI): In view of making the services of the Power Development Department easily accessible to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday launched the Web Portal of Electrical Inspection Wing at Jammu.



Highlighting the key features of the newly launched portal, Sinha said that the initiative would make the electrical inspection process more convenient for the public.

"The whole end-to-end process, that is, right from the application stage, depositing inspection fees, fixing the date of inspection to the issuance of fitness certificate has been converted into online mode," he added.

"This will also ensure the issuance of fitness certificates in a time-specific schedule, thus enabling the commissioning of installations for public use within the given timeframe," he further said.

Rohit Kansal, the Principal Secretary of Power Development Department informed that those who want to apply for the inspection process can now log in to www.eijammu.in for an application.

A time-bound procedure has also been established wherein approval/denial shall be conveyed to the applicant through the website within 12 days.

In a press release, it was informed that the initiative aims at rectifying the shortcomings pointed out by the Electrical Inspection Agency within a specified period in respect of a consumer after which the e-fitness certificate would be issued by just going through the rectified photographs uploaded by the applicant, without the need for re-inspection, thereby saving time.

For avoiding any electrical danger to life and property, a provision has been kept for the public to upload pictures of any unsafe electrical installation that they come across in their area for immediate rectification by the utility staff, it was informed.

The Lt Governor directed for spreading the word out so as to bring awareness amongst the public for getting their installations inspected for ensuring safety. (ANI)

