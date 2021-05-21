J-K LG sets timelines for establishment of 5-bedded Covid care centres at panchayats

While reviewing the district-wise status of preparations being made to contain the spread of Coronavirus in rural areas, the Lt Governor set timelines for the establishment of 5-bedded Covid Care Centres at panchayat level across Jammu and Kashmir.He directed for prioritizing far-flung areas for establishing these centres, besides ensuring availability of all requisite facilities for the patients including proper ventilation, beds, oxygen support, necessary medical kits, linkage with nearest healthcare centres, referral linkage with dedicated Covid health centres and hospitals, availability of telemedicine facilities, power backup and other basic facilities."We are decentralizing the Covid management, which is essential for an effective and efficient public health system. Focus on strengthening primary health care in rural areas. There is a need to increase the availability and accessibility of healthcare support systems in far-flung areas," the Lt Governor said.Lt Governor chaired a series of meetings with the COVID Task Force, Deputy Commissioners, and SPs from across the UT, in which important decisions were taken to strengthen the Covid containment efforts in Jammu and Kashmir.The Lt Governor is keeping a close watch on the Covid containment measures being undertaken by the district administrations across the UT."Protect and save precious lives by discharging your duties with determination, dedication, and greater responsibility. Put in your best efforts and work round-the-clock to ensure the availability of all the necessary medicare facilities, besides laying a strong rapid response mechanism in all districts in order to deal with the emerging situation", the Lt Governor asked the officers.Rate of vaccination and testing, effective management of Covid Care Centres will be the parameters for monitoring performance of the officers, maintained by the Lt Governor.Taking cognizance of the low vaccination rate in some districts, the Lt Governor passed strict directions to the DCs for scaling up the vaccination in their respective districts."Maximize the testing for areas with a high positivity rate. Fix vaccination and testing targets for Tehsildars and BDOs. Share good practices and take comprehensive measures to bring down the covid positivity rate across the districts, besides tracking the trend on daily basis," the Lt Governor directed the DCs.The DCS were asked to prepare a futuristic plan to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Take prompt action on covid related issues and regularly brief the media providing factual and accurate information to the public, added the Lt Governor.Emphasizing regulating the movement of people during the restrictions, the Lt Governor directed the Divisional Commissioners and DCs to streamline the process of issuance of passes.The Lt Governor instructed the Principal Secretary, Rural Development Department to lay a comprehensive mechanism for monitoring the operationalization of Covid care centres in Panchayats.The Lt Governor laid stress on proper training of ASHA and Anganwadi workers, besides mobilizing PRIs & volunteers and utilizing SDRF funds for effective management of Covid care centres at the panchayat level. The health department was directed to proactively engage in the functioning of these Covid care facilities.(ANI)"Community health workers ASHA/ANMs are the foundation of health services. Panchayat Covid Centre to help people adopt Covid protocol. The need for hospital services can be reduced with effective implementation of preventive and promotive protocols by the community health workers," the Lt Governor observed.The Lt Governor further underlined the need for spreading massive awareness in villages regarding oxygen saturation level and educating the people on when to seek medical attention.Reiterating the directions issued in earlier meetings, the Lt Governor called for ensuring timely payments under MGNREGA, and the continuous extension of benefits of various beneficiary-oriented schemes. He further asked the Rural Development and Social Welfare Departments to put close monitoring on the implementation of welfare measures like special pensions for life and scholarships for children being taken by the Government to help those who unfortunately lost their loved ones to Covid-19.On the development front, the Lt Governor directed the DCs for early submission of the District Plans. The District Plan must reflect the participation of all stakeholders, besides replicating the developmental aspirations of the people, he added.Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department gave a detailed overview about the status of Oxygen generation and supply, bed occupancy in hospitals, containment activities, the status of vaccination drive under different age groups, district-wise daily, and weekly trends of Covid-19 cases, positivity rate, recovery rate. (ANI)