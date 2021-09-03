J-K Lt Governor launches Tourist Village Network under Mission Youth initiative

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 3 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday virtually launched the Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Village Network under the Mission Youth initiative that is aimed at transforming 75 villages of the Union Territory (UT) known for historical, picturesque beauty, and cultural significance into tourist villages, said a press release by Jammu and Kashmir administration.



Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said that the youth-led sustainable tourism initiative will strengthen rural economy and community entrepreneurship, empowering youth and women by providing direct and indirect employment opportunities, further said the press release.

Highlighting the objective behind the initiative, the Lt Governor observed that the UT Government is adopting best practices recognising the uniqueness of each village and showcasing the landscapes, indigenous knowledge systems, cultural diversity and heritage, local values and traditions, besides encouraging film shooting and offering financial incentives as well as ensuring a digital platform to all these villages, stated the press release.

Emphasizing harnessing the potential of the younger population and making them self-reliant, the Lt Governor reiterated the government's commitment to provide maximum and equal opportunities to youth from different backgrounds and enabling their involvement in policies that affect them, further stated the press release.

Apart from promoting eco and agri-tourism, traditional performing art, and adventure tourism for creating a rural tourism circuit, the Lt Governor called upon all stakeholders, government departments, PRIs, and local communities, to work as a single unit for seamless implementation on the ground, as per the press release.

The Lt Governor suggested four broader areas for promotional activities including Farm Stays, Eco-Tourism, Wildlife Tourism, and Tribal Tourism. Simultaneously, there is also a need to train the youth in public-private, community partnership models, he added.

"Today, J&K is at the top position in the country in terms of tourist influx. In the month of July, around 10.5 lakh tourists visited J&K and the figure reached 11.22 lakh in August. I hope and believe that soon, villages of the UT will make their way in the list of the top 10 tourist villages of the country," the Lt Governor said

