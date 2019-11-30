J-K Lt Guv announces special ex-gratia for next to kin of Sheikh Zahoor Ahmed

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu on Saturday announced a special ex-gratia of Rs 30 lakhs to next of kin of Sheikh Zahoor Ahmed, Junior Agriculture Extension Officer who was killed by militants while performing his duties during the Back to Village programme (B2V2) programme in Anantnag.

