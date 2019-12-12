J-K Lt Guv Murmu reviews functioning of transport, agriculture, horticulture, other allied sectors

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday reviewed the functioning of the Transport Department, agriculture, horticulture, and other allied sectors.



In a tweet Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir (DIPR-J&K) said, "Lt. Governor Girish Chandra Murmu reviews functioning of Transport department & observed that rational deployment and notification of the scheduling of operational vehicles is important to cater the need of improved transport connectivity."

"Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu reviewed the functioning of agriculture, horticulture and other allied sectors and stressed on the need for taking reformative measures for the development and expansion of these sectors," the DIPR-J&K said in another tweet. (ANI)

