J-K: Navratri organised in Katra district with various cultural programmes

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langar inaugurated the festival today and a colourful procession was taken out showcasing different dances of Dogra Culture.Speaking to ANI, Langar said, "This festival was celebrated every year to boost the Pilgrim tourism but due to COVID for last two years this festival was not held. We have organised a colourful procession showcasing different dances of Dogra culture. This programme will go on for nine days and different programmes like Mata Ki Katha, Devotional Songs are organized."He further said that all the programmes will be held with COVID-19 protocols and minimum gathering in the area."We have organised a 'Shobha Yatra' depicting nine forms of goddess Durga along with other gods' tableaux. I request everyone to celebrate this festival with covid appropriate behaviour," the commissioner added.On the first day of Navratri, a large number of devotees were seen in Katra to seek the blessings of goddess Vaishno Devi."Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan is beautifully decorated and feeling happy to seek blessings on the first day of Navratri," a devotee who arrived Katra said.Another devotee said that the temple is beautifully decorated this time and he is able to seek blessings after two years. "After two years, we have come here to seek the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi and the temple is decorated very beautifully this time," he said.The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. The festival of Navratri has been started from today and will continue till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15. (ANI)