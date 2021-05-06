J-K: Newly recruited Al-Badr terrorist surrenders during Shopian encounter

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): One newly recruited terrorist surrendered during an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Kanigam area of Shopian district of South Kashmir on Thursday morning.



According to the Kashmir Zone Police, the recruit has been identified as Tausif Ahmad. He was among the newly recruited local terrorists of Al-Badr terror outfit trapped in the encounter.

"One newly recruited terrorist namely Tausif Ahmad #surrendered. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," the police said.

The encounter had started in the early hours of Thursday.

"Turning down the surrender offer, trapped terrorists fired and lobbed grenade on the joint search party," the police had informed.

The encounter is underway and further details are awaited. (ANI)

