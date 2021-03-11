  1. Sify.com
J-K: One more terrorist eliminated in Anantnag encounter

Representative image

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 11 (ANI): One more terrorist has been killed in an encounter in Anantnag, said Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag.
"#AnantnagEncounterUpdate: 01 #unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
On Tuesday, Al-Badr chief Ganie Khwaja was neutralised while two terrorists managed to escape during an encounter in Sopore. (ANI)

