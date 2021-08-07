J-K: One policeman killed, 2 injured after terrorists opened fire at police party

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 8 (ANI): One policeman was killed, while two were injured on Saturday after terrorists opened fire at a police party at Poshwan area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, the police informed.



"In this terror incident, three police personnel sustained gunshot injuries and were evacuated to hospital for medical treatment," the police, in a release stated.

The deceased policeman has been identified as Constable Nisar Ahmad.

The injured personnel are stable and have been discharged from the hospital after medical treatment, the police informed.

As per the release, the preliminary investigation revealed that a group of terrorists fired upon a police party who were busy managing the traffic at Adijan Crossing after providing safe passage to MLA Ab Majid Padar up to his residence.

"It is pertinent to mention that taking undue advantage of huge traffic jam and presence of a large number of civilians, the terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the SHO and his escort party and managed to escape from the spot," the release mentioned.

The area has been sealed. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered, and the area has been sealed.

"Investigation is in progress, and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime. The area has been cordoned off and searches in the area is going on," police said. (ANI)

