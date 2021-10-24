J-K: One unidentified person killed in encounter in Babapora, Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 24 (ANI): One unidentified person was killed during cross-firing between terrorists and security forces at Babapora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, on Sunday.



According to a statement issued by Jammu and Kashmir Police, an encounter between the security forces and terrorists broke out at around 10:30 am when terrorists attacked a Naka party of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Babapora.

"Around 1030 hours today, unidentified terrorists attacked a CRPF personnel at Babapora, Shopian. CRPF troops retaliated the fire and during cross-firing, one unidentified person was killed," said the statement.

Further details are being ascertained, the police said. (ANI)

