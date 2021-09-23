J-K organises 6th Pencak Silat championship for 3 days in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir organised its 6th Pencak Silat championship for three days in Srinagar which saw participation from around 16 districts of the union territory.



The tournament primarily revolves around punching, kicking and throwing and the aim of the championship is that youth should be fit mentally as well as physically.

Speaking to ANI, Irfan Aziz, the championship organiser said, "Over 16 districts of Jammu and Kashmir with more than 600 youngsters have participated in this game. Parents have also come to cheer the participants and motivate them to play with concentration."

Describing the championship, the organiser said that this is an Indonesian martial art that focuses on physical as well as mental health. Currently, we have organised it for three days, that is, September 22-24, because COVID-19 has been affecting physical and mental health for the past two years.

Proper Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being followed and all the precautions are being taken as the COVID-19 pandemic still exists, he added.

A player from Anantnag, Zakir Ahmad said, "Girls and boys both can play this game. It includes punching, kicking and throwing. I won the gold medal here, now wants to play at National and International level."

"Many youngsters have participated in this championship. This game is safe for girls and also teaches them self-defence. It builds our personality and confidence. There are very few injuries in this game because kicking on the face and below the abdomen is not allowed in it. We also wear chin guards, chest guards and arm gurads," another participant, Aditi Bhagat from Jammu said.

When asked about the career in this game, a participant from Srinagar, Bilqees Maqbool said, "This game also helps in building a good career as we can get good jobs after gaining experience. And after winning the gold medal here, we can also play at the National and International levels. (ANI)

