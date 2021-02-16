J-K organises fair for distributing farm machinery at subsidised rates

Several dealers and retailers had put up their stalls to showcase their machinery which was being sold to farmers at subsidised rates.Chief horticulture officer of Srinagar, C L Sharma told ANI, "We have organised a 'machinery mela' under the 'horticulture mechanization scheme'. This scheme is sponsored by the state government as well as the Centre. We are selling mini tractors, motor pumps and other equipment at 50 pc subsidy. People are coming here in large numbers. I believe that horticulture is the backbone of the agricultural industry.""The objective is to strengthen the farm sector by ensuring that quality fruit production will result in doubling the farmer's income," he added.Haji Ghulam Nabi, a farmer at the venue said, "I bought a tractor for my land. It will benefit us. I got Rs one lakh subsidy. The cost of the mini-tractor was around Rs. two lakhs. We thank the department. Many farming-related equipment is available at half the prices here. We are happy."Ghulam Qadir, another farmer said, "I brought a weed cutter for my land. It is useful. If this was not available, weed removal process would have involved a lot of labour and money."Majid Shah, a dealer who had put up his stall, told ANI, "We are participating in the 'mela'. We will get the subsidy from the government. There are other companies which are representing their products with the company. This is a two-way business. We are happy to sell our products here." (ANI)