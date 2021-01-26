J-K: Panchayat officials celebrate Republic Day with locals in Kupwara

Langate (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): Locals and panchayat officials of Langate tehsil at Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district celebrated the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday.



Despite the snow and harsh cold, the locals, including children and panchayat officials gathered at the ground of the government school of the tehsil. The event was also attended by Army and police officials.

The national flag was hoisted and the national anthem was played on this occasion.

"The event is being held to educate the children on the motive to celebrate the Republic Day," said Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) of Langate Manzoor Ahmad.

"This Republic Day, we hope that there will be peace and prosperity in the Union Territory," Ahmad said.

"I feel good as the children joined us in the celebrations despite the harsh cold," he added.

The children participated in the Republic Day celebrations with great excitement and fervour.

Barjaan Altaf, a student participating in the celebrations said that he enjoyed the event and learned a lot about Republic Day. (ANI)

