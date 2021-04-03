J-K: Pir Panjal range receives fresh spell of snowfall, snow clearing operations underway on Mughal Road

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 3 (ANI): Higher reaches of the Pir Panjal range received fresh snowfall following which the local authorities have been carried out snow clearing operations at the Mughal Road.



Heavy machinery, including the JCB, is being used by the authorities to clear snow on the Mughal Road which connects south Kashmir's Shopian district to Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The Mughal road, seen as an alternative to Srinagar-Jammu national highway, has remained shut due to snow since December last year and is likely to re-open later this month.

Meanwhile, a maximum temperature of 30.0 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jammu while the minimum temperature was at 14.0 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (ANI)

