J-K placed largest order of 1.25 crore COVID-19 vaccines in country: LG's Advisor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 30 (ANI): To deal with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir has 20 tonnes of oxygen in stock along with an adequate amount of necessary drugs, said Bashir Khan, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday.



Addressing media in Srinagar, Khan said the Union Territory has placed the largest order for vaccines in the country of 1.25 crore doses.

"We have 20 tonnes of oxygen available in Jammu and Kashmir. We also have Remdesivir in adequate stock. We have placed the largest order for 1.25 crore vaccines in the country. We are managing COVID19 in the best possible manner," he said.

Khan said there is a quarter of society that is trying to scare people about shortages of oxygen and necessary drugs in several places across Jammu and Kashmir.

"They are trying to project that we don't have sufficient supply to meet demand which is not true. We have ample stock of all resources and we supply them to places where there is a need," he said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir has 24,313 active coronavirus cases currently, while 1,42,537 people have recovered. As many as 2,227 people have also succumbed to death due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

