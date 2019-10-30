J&K Police: Terrorist who killed truck driver in Bijbehara belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): A day after a terrorist involved in the killing of the truck driver in Bijbehara was neutralised by security forces, Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday identified him as Aijaz Malik, belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit.

According to police, he was an active member of Hizbul Mujahideen since 2018 and was involved in the killing of the truck driver. Police said that Malik's involved in the Bijbehara incident established the complicity of Hizbul in the terror crime.



The truck driver was killed in Bijbehera, Anantnag, on Monday while on Tuesday the J&K Police and the security forces neutralised the terrorist.

This was the fourth such attack that terrorists have carried out on the fruit truck drivers in recent past. (ANI)

