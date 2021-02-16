J-K police accords sanction to 46 cases for seizure of assets used for terrorism

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 17 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police have given sanction in 46 cases for seizure of moveable and immovable assets of individuals or associations used for terrorism.



Jammu and Kashmir police along with the other security forces and investigation agencies are fighting the challenges of terrorism at various fronts. While the number of terrorists belonging to different terror outfits is neutralised in the sustained anti-terror operations, the handlers are using motor vehicles and the proceeds of terrorists for furthering their evil designs, an official press release said.

Following the due procedures of the law, in the last couple of years, the Jammu and Kashmir police have accorded sanction for seizure/attachments of four-wheelers, motorcycles, cash, land houses and shops through different orders to ensure that the terror activities are under check.

Under this Act 61 vehicles were seized. These include the Creta car belonging to Sofi Fahmeeda Associate of Assiya Andrabi. Rs 3,70,000 in cash and a cheque worth Rs 50,000 have also been seized. Immovable property seized includes the house of Mehmooda Begum, mother-in-law of Assiya Andrabi of banned Dukhtran Milat, six shops belonging to Nazir Ahmad Wani of Pulwama in case FIR number 39/2020 under section 18, 19, 39 ULA (P) Act. and 01 Kanal, 06 marlas of land.

J-K police have accorded sanction for the seizure of eleven vehicles which include six four-wheelers and five two-wheelers in 2021. The permission for seizure has been granted under section 25 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

Section 25 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 provides for the more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations, and for dealing with terrorist activities, and for matters connected therewith. (ANI)

