J-K Police arrests Lashkar commander Nadeem Abrar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday arrested top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nadeem Abrar, who was involved in several attacks on security forces and civilians in Kashmir.



"Top LeT commander Nadeem Abrar arrested. He was involved in several killings. Big success for us," IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day the IGP said that Jammu and Kashmir police will identify and neutralise the terrorist involved in yesterday's killing of former Special Police Officer Fayaz Ahmed, his wife and daughter at their home in Tral area of Pulwama district.

IGP Kumar, who also visited Ahmed's bereaved family, said the unidentified terrorists involved in the attack could have belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). (ANI)

