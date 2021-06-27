J-K Police arrests terrorist from Narwal area, seizes IEDs

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday arrested one terrorist from the Narwal area and seized five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from his possession.



"Five IEDs were recovered from the accused. An investigation into the matter is underway," police said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) informed that two low-intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station.



One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.



There was no damage to any equipment, the IAF said.



An investigation into the matter is in progress along with civil agencies, it added. (ANI)

