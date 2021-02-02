J-K Police arrests two terrorist associates of Jaish-e-Mohammed

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 2 (ANI): Two terrorist associates of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) terror outfit have been arrested and also recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.



The police had received information that there were certain "anti-national" elements who were indoctrinating youths and influencing them with fade narratives and motivating/enticing them to take violent path besides providing them arms, ammunition, and other resources for this purpose, read the police release.

Acting on specific human and technical inputs, the police along with 13 Regular Recruit (RR) apprehended one suspected person Abdul Majeed Khan, a resident of Kralpora Bandipora in a joint operation at Wular Vantage Park.

Bandipora Police recovered arms, ammunition from his possession which includes one Pistol, three live hand grenades, and 10 live rounds.

"On his preliminary enquiry, the accused revealed that he is associated with Jaish-E-Mohammad terror outfit and he is in contact with handlers across the border from where he received instructions to identify innocent youth for joining militancy and pass on arms and ammunition to them," informed the police.

Officials said that the accused named Showkat Ahmad Malik as his accomplice, who is a resident of Sangrama Sopore, in carrying out his "nefarious designs".

A search operation was launched in Sangrama Sopore with Sopore Police and 52 RR leading to the recovery of one Pistol, five live hand grenades, and 20 live rounds from the accused person.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

