J-K police ask Twitter to provide details of journalist spreading fake news

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police on Monday wrote to social networking site Twitter asking for the details of the journalist who had claimed earlier today that a Kashmiri policeman had shot and killed five CRPF personnel in the Valley.

"The below mentioned twitter handle registered as 'WSK' @WajSKhan... is spreading rumours through his tweets very frequently which are leading to law and order situation in Kashmir valley which in turn is a threat to lives of general public and that of security forces deployed in the Kashmir valley to maintain law and order in view of recent developments," a letter by office of the Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, read.



The details the police has asked to be provided include the registered email id, phone number, registration/creation IP with date and time, and login IPs of the journalist. The letter noted that such tweets could lead to clashes in the Valley.

In his tweet, the journalist had claimed that a Muslim Kashmiri policeman had shot five CRPF personnel in a 'blue on blue' after they refused to let a Kashmiri woman cross by "because she did not have a curfew pass."

The tweet was deemed as "absolutely baseless and untrue" by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

