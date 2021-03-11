J-K Police assures no increase in militancy, number of anti-terrorist operations rising

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 11 (ANI): Assuring that there is no rise in militancy, Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that the security forces have increased the number of anti-terrorist operations.



"Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Kadipura village in Anantnag. They looked like local terrorists. Militancy isn't rising, the number of anti-terrorist operations is rising," said IGP Kashmir.

He further said that information was received yesterday afternoon that Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were hiding in the Kadipura village.

"Police, Indian Army and CRPF jointly started the initial firing yesterday and the operation was halted in the night. We again resumed the firing today in the early morning in which two terrorists were eliminated," he added.

On Tuesday, Al-Badr chief Ganie Khwaja was neutralised while two terrorists managed to escape during an encounter in Sopore. (ANI)

