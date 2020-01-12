J-K police books narcotics smuggler under Public safety act

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police in Udhampur district booked one of the hardcore narcotics smugglers and main suppliers of narcotics, namely Shabeek Ahmed under Public Safety Act (PSA).

"J-K Police in Udhampur district booked one of the hardcore narcotics smugglers and main suppliers of narcotics to youth, namely Shabeek Ahmed resident of Ladda, Kheri Tehsil and district Udhampur under the Public Safety Act", Police Media Centre, Jammu stated in a tweet.



It also stated that the accused was a habitual smuggler and a dossier was prepared on his criminal activities.

"The said narcotic smuggler was a habitual criminal and dossier with regard to his criminal activities was prepared and submitted before District Magistrate, Udhampur who after careful consideration issued orders of his detention under PSA", it added. (ANI)

