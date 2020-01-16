J-K: Police bust terror module in Srinagar, five held

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police have busted a terror module in Srinagar with the arrest of five men who were planning to carry out a terror attack, DIG (central Kashmir) D.S. Virdi said at a press conference in Srinagar on Thursday.

"The group was planning to carry out a big terror attack," Virdi said. All the arrested men belong to Srinagar.

According to police, they were also involved in a couple of grenade attacks in Srinagar.

On January 8, a grenade blast took place at Hubbak Crossing while a second grenade blast happened near Sir Syed Gate of Kashmir University on November 2019. Their involvement was found in both the cases, the police said.

The arrested Jaish-e-Muhammad militants include Ezaz Ahmed Shaikh (a driver), Umar Hameed Shaikh (street vendor), Imtiaz Ahmed (sports goods shop owner), Naseer Ahmed Neer (businessman) -- all residents of Hazratbal area -- and Farooq Ahmed Gujari, a resident of Soura. "Initial investigations revealed that a group was involved in enforcing a shutdown in Srinagar," the DGP said. Based on the disclosures made by the arrested men, searches were conducted in Srinagar which led to the recovery of arms and ammunition including gelatin sticks, explosives, detonators, arms, explosive body vests, batteries and nitric acid.