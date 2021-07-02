J-K police foil exfiltration bid in Baramulla, 4 arrested

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday foiled an exfiltration bid in the Uri area of Baramulla district and arrested four individuals in the matter.



According to the police, the apprehended individuals were on their way towards the Line of Control (LoC) for exfiltration to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) via the Gowhallan Sector.

"The Baramulla police received an input that three local youth were received by one Parvaiz Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Gohallan Uri who works as a guide, in order to exfiltrate them to PoK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) through the Gowhallan sector," the police said.

"Acting swiftly upon the input, a special team headed by Junaid Wali, SDPO, Uri, intercepted the group and arrested the said guide along with the three local youth," it said.

The arrested youths have been identified as Mohd Shafi Hajam and Reyaz Ahmad Bhat, both residents of Sheeri Mirhar, and Yasir Bhat from Chatloora Sopore.

Incriminating materials, including sharp knives and torch were recovered from their possession.

A case under the relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress.(ANI)

