J-K Police foils major terror attack; arrests JeM terrorist of newly formed group

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday foiled a major terror attack with the arrest of a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist and seized arms and ammunition from his possession.

The terrorist identified as Mohsin Manzoor Salhea is a resident of Old Town Baramulla.

Confirming the development, Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Dilbagh Singh told ANI, "Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested a JeM terrorist named Mohsin Manzoor Salhea and seized arms and ammunition from his custody. He was active for terror activities in Baramulla."



According to the police, Salhea was part of a newly raised terrorist group of three terrorists for terror activities in Baramulla district.

"Earlier one terrorist of this group was killed over a month back in a deadly encounter with police wherein one SPO Bilal Bhat attained martyrdom and police sub-inspector Amardeep was seriously injured. The second terrorist was arrested sometime back in an operation recently and now with the arrest of third and last terrorist, this terror group of JeM is smashed and a terror plot to target Police SF and other civilian targets to foment violence and trouble neutralised," Jammu and Kashmir police said. (ANI)