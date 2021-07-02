J-K police holds attestation-cum-passing out parade at SPS Police Training School in Kathua

The parade was attended by Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh.A woman officer who undertook training at Udhampur said, "We have gained patience, endurance and persistence. This is going to help us in our lives and to serve the nation. I am completely ready to give my life for the nation."Many other trainee officers and personnel echoed their pride and confidence in serving the nation."Everyone is really happy. We will put our full efforts in the department. To work for the Jammu and Kashmir police is a challenge but a sense of pride comes with it. The more the challenge, the more we enjoy working," Abhinandan Singh told ANI.An enthusiastic woman officer, Priya, said, "I will put in all the efforts to serve the nation."There was a delay in conducting the passing out parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Amit Kumar."We have been trained in the latest weaponry so that we can fight the terrorists strongly," he added. (ANI)