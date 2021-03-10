J-K Police organises artificial limb camp in Poonch

100 physically challenged people who had lost their limbs in mine blasts, cross border firings along the LOC border or in other mishaps were provided with artificial limbs.Ramesh Angral Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Poonch told ANI, "As part of our Civic Action Program that organises different programs for engaging youth in constructive activities, we have organised an artificial limb camp in collaboration with Pritam Charitable Trust"."We identified people who are in need of limbs and experts of Pritam Trust came from Delhi," he said adding that, "In border districts, more number of people have lost limbs. They should also be able to live like normal people. I am happy that Jammu Kashmir Police could be part of such an endeavour".Abdul Saban a physically challenged person, "I thank Jammu and Kashmir Police for helping us".Gurpreet Singh from Jammu said, " I thank Jammu and Kashmir Police for conducting this camp. In an accident, I lost my legs and I was in a wheelchair. The camp got me artificial legs. With these legs, I can do a lot. I can go out of my home."Nazaam Din from the border area of Dhalan said, "They put an artificial leg on me years ago. I am able to live in the world like normal people. I can do small works to support my family".Professor Jagbir Singh President of Pritam Spiritual Trust Poonch said, "We had done two such camps before this one. A camp in Poonch years ago and the other in the Kashmir valley. A team of ours came from Delhi to support us in this camp". (ANI)