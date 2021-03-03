J-K police organises 'play for peace' cricket tournament in Srinagar

Speaking to ANI, District Inspector General of Central Kashmir Range, Amit Kumar told ANI: "The basic theme for carrying out this initiative is to do talent hunting and talent sporting. 3 teams from 6 were finalists. It includes winners and runner-ups. After evaluating the performance of players, the select committee will encourage these players to participate in cricket at the district and national levels. We have provided a different avenue for youth to showcase their talent."Afaan Ayoub, a player told ANI: "It is a great opportunity for youngsters like us. Under-19 cricket teams were playing these matches. Ganderbal, Balgam, Srinagar were the 3 districts that participated. Two teams each from three districts participated. I thank the Jammu and Kashmir police. We are happy."Shahnawaz, another player said, "I played for Gandherbal team. I thank the Ganderbal police. The matches were well organized. The cricket ground was well maintained. We enjoyed playing the match. We are working towards developing our physical fitness."Gowhar Hussain, a player told ANI: "Despite such heavy snowfall, the ground was well maintained. Also, these matches give us a chance to work upon our fitness. We enjoyed playing the match. I thank the efforts of the police."On November 24, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council with cricketer Suresh Raina to set up Cricket Academy in the Union Territory.Speaking to the media, Raina, who had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 this year, said that the opening of the new academy was a good opportunity for youths to showcase their skills. (ANI)