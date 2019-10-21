J-K police pays homage to 1555 personnel killed fighting terrorism in last 30 years

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): On the eve of Police Commemoration Day, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday remembered the sacrifice of 1555 policemen who were killed while fighting terrorists in the state during the last thirty years and paid tributes to them.



Taking to Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir Police posted a video on its official Twitter handle with a number of images outlining the valour and sacrifice of brave police personnel from the state who laid their lives in the line of duty.

"Our tribute to martyrs who made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty, for the integrity and sovereignty of nation. J&K Police Parivar salutes their families," J-K police tweeted.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, as many as 1555 policemen have laid down their lives while fighting the terrorists in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir during the last thirty years.

During the last one year from September 2018 to August 2019, 24 police personnel and six special police officers have attained martyrdom in the line of duty.

21st October is observed as 'Police Commemoration Day' all Police Forces across the country. (ANI)

