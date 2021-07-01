  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. J-K: Police personnel injured in Anantnag's terrorist attack

J-K: Police personnel injured in Anantnag's terrorist attack

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Jul 1st, 2021, 23:30:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 1 (ANI): A police personnel has been injured in a terrorist attack in the Lazibal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday.

The terrorist fired pistol shots at a police party.
"At about 8:50 pm this evening, terrorists fired some pistol shots towards police party near Lazibal Anantnag. One cop received a minor injury," Anantnag police tweeted.
The area has been cordoned off and a search is going on, the police said.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features