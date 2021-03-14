J-K Police releases list of nine wanted terrorists

Srinagar, March 14 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday released a list of nine wanted terrorists active in and around Srinagar.

The name of the wanted terrorists are Waseem Qadir Mir of Shahzadpora, Nowgam Srinagar (active since December 20, 2020); Saqib Manzoor Dar of Old Barzulla, Srinagar, (active since August 5, 2020); Ubaid Shafi Dar of Firdousabad, Batamaloo, Srinagar active since October 31, 2020.



The others in the wanted list are Irfan Ahmed Sofi of Astan Mohalla, Natipora, (active since December 14, 2020); Bilal Ahmed Bhat of Natipora, (active since February 14, 2020); Abirar Nadeem Bhat of Eidgah, Mohalla, Narbal (active since December 12, 2018); Muhammad Yousuf Dar alias Iss Kantroo, a recycled militant who joined the ranks twice in 2012 and again in 2015); Muhammad Abbas Sheikh of Rampora Koimoh, Kulgam (active since April 2015) and Adil Mushtaq Sofi, of Pampore (active since October 2020)

In the lookout notice, the police have also announced a reward for anyone providing information about them.

"They (terrorists) are responsible for several crimes in and around Srinagar against civilians and forces. Massive manhunt to be launched to hunt them down," police said. (ANI)

