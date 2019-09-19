J-K Police to fill 8,500 vacancies soon

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said it will soon fill 8,500 vacancies in various posts including those of sub-inspectors and women constables.

Recruitment board has been constituted to fill the vacancies, the police said on their official Twitter account.

J-K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has ordered large-scale recruitment. About 8500 posts of different ranks -- SIs, women constables, constables and special police officers -- will be filled shortly, they said.



The DGP has instructed to the superintendents of police concerned to fill these posts within "shortest possible time".

On Tuesday, the police had decided to raise two women battalions having a total of 1,350 constables. "The recruitment will be made for a total number of 1,350 vacancies in 2 women battalions distributed as per guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, 60 per cent equally for border districts of Jammu and Kashmir and 40 per cent equally for other districts," the police had said.

