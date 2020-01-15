J&K police to refer Davinder Singh's case to NIA

Jammu, Jan 15 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that it will refer the case of the disgraced DSP, Davinder Singh, to the National Investigation Agency.

Addressing a press conference here, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said: "The entire operation to arrest Davinder Singh was being planned by the J&K Police and no leniency will be shown to the arrested officer."

"His interrogation is going on," he said.

Davinder Singh was arrested last week with top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naved Babu and lawyer Irfan when their car was intercepted by the police on the highway at Kulgam in South Kashmir.

Sources say that Davinder was taking Babu and his accomplice to Jammu. The DGP also gave details about an encounter which took place in Doda district on Wednesday in which Hizbul Mujahideen militant Haroon Abbas was killed. The DGP said that Abbas was active in the Doda district since 2018 and was trying to revive militancy in the Chenab valley. zi/rs/bg