J-K Reorganisation Act, 2019 was notified on August, 9: MHA in Upper House

New Delhi (India), Nov 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 was notified on August, 9 and it reorganised the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir reorganised it into the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Union territory of Ladakh without legislature.



"Upon passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, in the Parliament on 6th August 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 has been notified on 9th August 2019. As per the Act, the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir is reorganised into the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Union territory of Ladakh without a legislature," replied MHA in Upper House.

The central government on August 5 scrapped the provision of the article, which took away the special rights enjoyed by the people of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The UTs will come into being on October 31. (ANI)

