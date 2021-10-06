J-K: Road in Srinagar to be named after Makhan Lal Bindroo who was shot dead by terrorists

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 6 (ANI): The road from Haft Chinar Chowk to Jehangir Chowk, where Bindroo's medical store is located, will be named Shaheed Makhan Lal Bindroo Road as a tribute to Makhan Lal Bindroo's contributions to society, said Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Wednesday.



The owner of Bindroo Medicate, Makhan Lal Bindroo was fired upon by terrorists on Tuesday near Iqbal Park in Srinagar. He succumbed to his injuries.

"The road from Haft Chinar Chowk to Jehangir Chowk (where Bindroo Medicate is located) will be named Shaheed Makhan Lal Bindroo Road as a tribute to his contributions to society. A resolution to this effect will be formally proposed in the SMC General Council," the mayor tweeted. (ANI)

