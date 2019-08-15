J-K's Bandipora celebrates 73rd Independence Day with enthusiasm

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): With a commitment to achieve the target of sustainable development, Bandipora district administration in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday celebrated 73rd Independence Day with the locals at a sports stadium here.

Deputy Commissioner Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, who was the chief guest on the occasion, unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and took the salute at the march past presented by the contingents of JKP, CRPF, JKHG, and SPOs with traditional enthusiasm.In his address, the Deputy Commissioner congratulated the people and the administration for the successful implementation of recently concluded 'Back to Village' programme. He further said that the District Administration is committed to achieving the target of sustainable development.Terming Bandipora as the "capital of sports activities", the Deputy Commissioner said that an extensive youth outreach programme has been launched by the district administration for the welfare of the youth wherein 100 playfields are being developed during this fiscal.On the occasion, Mirza also awarded a number of officers and fieldworkers for their outstanding performances.Later, multilingual cultural programmes were performed by various school children, besides demonstration of martial arts showcased by the students. (ANI)