J&K's special status India's internal matter, say experts

Kashmir is pet peeve of Pakistan, said Kashyap, former Secretary General of the Lok Sabha.

He slammed Pakistan for questioning the democratic ethos of India by raising the human rights issue at the UNHRC.

"How can a country having the worst credential on liberal democracy raise this issue at a platform which comprises majority of member states having liberal democracy. Look at China, it ain't a democracy," said Kashyap.

The Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body within the United Nations system responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe.

Another Constitution expert P.D.T. Achary said Pakistan may go to UNHRC or any other international forum, it makes no difference to India as it has strong democratic ethos and J&K is its integral part. Achary, Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, reckoned that India is the largest democracy in the world and the international community will not pay heed to the hue and cry Pakistan creates on the alleged human rights violations in Kashmir. Pakistan has upped the ante in making Kashmir echo around the world. It has already moved UNHRC, demanding urgent discussion on Kashmir issue. The special status of J&K was scrapped last month, after which Pakistan has become desperate to do something. "At this juncture, it is expected that Pakistan will knock on every door. It has been doing it for a long time. But, the international community has already expressed its opinion that Kashmir is a bilateral issue. In fact, the US has already echoed the same view," said Achary. The 42nd session of the UNHRC is slated to begin on Monday and end on September 27. Pakistan is most likely to move a resolution on Kashmir before September 19, and India is set to counter it. At the session, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is expected to lead the charge against India. Pakistan may move a resolution drawing members' attention on alleged human rights violations in Kashmir, this will be put to vote.